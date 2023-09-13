Sep 13 • 4M

Mutually Assured Destruction of Voter Satisfaction

Most Americans don't want a Biden/Trump rematch, but the parties don't care.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the unwanted choices the parties are hellbent on giving voters.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A, please leave it in the commen…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.