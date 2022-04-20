Name That Baby

Episode details
2 comments
In this week’s Off the Cuff audio commentary, I look at the weird world of professional baby-naming.
Also, I wanted to thank everyone for their feedback on last week's "No BS Zone" video feature. It was overwhelmingly positive, and John Daly and I will be back VERY soon with the next installment.
Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.