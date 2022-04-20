Apr 20, 2022 • 4M

Name That Baby

The weird world of professional baby-naming.

2
Upgrade to listen
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
2 comments

In this week’s Off the Cuff audio commentary, I look at the weird world of professional baby-naming.

Also, I wanted to thank everyone for their feedback on last week's "No BS Zone" video feature. It was overwhelmingly positive, and John Daly and I will be back VERY soon with the next installment.

Share

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.