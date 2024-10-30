Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Six Days and Counting ...
0:00
-2:30

Six Days and Counting ...

Will spite for the press play a role in the election?
Bernard Goldberg
Oct 30, 2024
Transcript

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at worsening public views of the press, and how it could make a difference in the election.

