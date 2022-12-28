Dec 28 • 4M

Stanford University and "Harmful Words"

The folly of crippling political correctness in academia.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

John A. Daly
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Stanford University’s slapstick war on “harmful words”.

If you enjoy these commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone video series, and Q&As), and you think a friend or family member might enjoy them as well, why not gift them a membership? 😉

Give a gift subscription

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio comme…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.