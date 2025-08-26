The Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and More

Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptShare this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreBernie and John discuss political retribution, the future of Ukraine, Cracker Barrel calamity, "Stop the Steal" justice, and more. Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyAug 26, 2025Share this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 89 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss political retribution against John Bolton, Trump and Ukraine, Cracker Barrel calamity, "Stop the Steal" justice, and more. Show Notes:Bernie’s mentioned column on Newsmax.John’s mentioned column on John Bolton.John’s mentioned column on Cracker Barrel.Upgrade to a paid subscription.Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube Channel!Give the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscription. SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postBernard Goldberg's CommentaryThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesDay-to-Day Uncertainty on Trump and UkraineAug 20 • Bernard GoldbergTrump/Putin in Alaska, Gerrymandering, Political Retribution, and MoreAug 13 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyAdopting Terrorists' PropagandaAug 5 • Bernard GoldbergThe Cincinnati Brawl, Epstein Excess, and CBS News Taking on Bias?Jul 29 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyTucker Carlson's 'Blame the Jews' CrusadeJul 22 • Bernard GoldbergThe Epstein Files, ICE Under Attack, the Mamdani Dilemma, and More Jul 15 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyCommunism is Bad, ActuallyJul 9 • Bernard Goldberg
