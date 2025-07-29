Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Cincinnati Brawl, Epstein Excess, and CBS News Taking on Bias?

Bernie and John discuss the weekend brawl in Cincinnati, the Epstein story still dominating the headlines, CBS News's ombudsman, and more.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Jul 29, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 87 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the weekend brawl in Cincinnati, the Epstein story still dominating the headlines, CBS News's ombudsman, and more.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture