Today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary is free to everyone. This regular feature is typically only available to paying members. If you’re a free subscriber, please consider upgrading your subscription so you don’t miss out on future “Off the Cuff” segments (as well as other exclusive content).

Upgrade to Paid

In today’s installment, I look at Democratic opposition to Trump’s strikes on Iran, and why their key talking point isn’t particularly compelling.

Share