Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Thoughts on Charlie Kirk and Reactions to His Death

Bernie and John discuss reactions and the right/left divide, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Sep 15, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 91 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss reactions and the right/left divide, in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture