Trump Versus Jimmy Kimmel and James Comey; Joe Biden's COVID Suppression

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript111Trump Versus Jimmy Kimmel and James Comey; Joe Biden's COVID SuppressionBernie and John discuss Trump's latest retribution efforts, as well as the Biden administration's efforts to censor COVID information.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySep 30, 2025111ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 92 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Trump’s latest retribution efforts, as well as the Biden administration’s efforts to censor COVID information.Show Notes:Bernie’s mentioned column on Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel.Upgrade to a paid subscription.Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube Channel!Give the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscription. SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesTrump Versus Free SpeechSep 23 • Bernard GoldbergThoughts on Charlie Kirk and Reactions to His DeathSep 15 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyBari Weiss and CBS News, the Department of War, and MoreSep 8 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyPutin Continues to Humiliate TrumpSep 3 • Bernard GoldbergThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreAug 26 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyDay-to-Day Uncertainty on Trump and UkraineAug 20 • Bernard GoldbergTrump/Putin in Alaska, Gerrymandering, Political Retribution, and MoreAug 13 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly