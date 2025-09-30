Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Trump Versus Jimmy Kimmel and James Comey; Joe Biden's COVID Suppression

Bernie and John discuss Trump's latest retribution efforts, as well as the Biden administration's efforts to censor COVID information.
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Sep 30, 2025
Welcome to episode 92 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Trump’s latest retribution efforts, as well as the Biden administration’s efforts to censor COVID information.

Show Notes:

