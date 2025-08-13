Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Trump/Putin in Alaska, Gerrymandering, Political Retribution, and More

Bernie and John discuss Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin, gerrymandering in Texas, Trump getting even, and more.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Aug 13, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 88 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin, gerrymandering in Texas, Trump getting even, and more.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture