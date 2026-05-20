In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the growing gap between President Trump’s priorities and those of the American people.
Trump's Growing Disconnect With Voters
As his approval numbers plummet, does he even care?
May 20, 2026
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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