Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Trump's Growing Disconnect With Voters
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Trump's Growing Disconnect With Voters

As his approval numbers plummet, does he even care?
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Bernard Goldberg
May 20, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the growing gap between President Trump’s priorities and those of the American people.

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