Sep 21 • 3M

Walking the Line on Immigration and Border Politics

How a couple of GOP governors are making a point.

Bernard Goldberg
Upgrade to listen
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

Today, I look at how a couple of GOP governors are handling immigration and border politics.

Share

Editor’s Note: If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. Thank you!

Side note: If you have a question for this Friday's Q&A, make sure to get it to me before Wednesd…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.