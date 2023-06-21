Jun 21 • 3M

Will Burnout Lead to a Long Shot Republican Nominee?

And I'm not talking about Ron DeSantis.

Bernard Goldberg
In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at how the profound disconnect between the favored party candidates and the desires of most Americans could lead to a long shot Republican nominee.

