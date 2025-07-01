Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Zohran Mamdani, Trump vs. CBS News, and Political Open-Mindedness

Bernie and John discuss Mamdani's primary victory in New York, Trump's lawsuit against CBS News, and political open-mindedness.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Jul 01, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 85 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Mamdani's primary victory in New York, Trump's lawsuit against CBS News, and political open-mindedness.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture