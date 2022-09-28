Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
John Daly's Commentary
PATREON MEMBERS
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Sending Migrants to Liberal Cities, Comparing Trump to Putin, and an Alleged Political Murder in North Dakota
Watch now (21 min) | Episode 14 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Sep 28
2
1
Share this post
Sending Migrants to Liberal Cities, Comparing Trump to Putin, and an Alleged Political Murder in North Dakota
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Jumping Off the Crazy Train Before It Pulls Into the Station at Loserville
If they had a Mount Rushmore for shameless politicians, Don Bolduc would be on it.
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 26
3
2
Share this post
Jumping Off the Crazy Train Before It Pulls Into the Station at Loserville
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/23)
Bret Baier, Jake Tapper, Letitia James, and more!
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 23
2
1
Share this post
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/23)
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Yes, a Candidate’s Health Matters
Voter should know if their candidates are medically fit to serve.
John A. Daly
Sep 23
Share this post
Yes, a Candidate’s Health Matters
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Walking the Line on Immigration and Border Politics
Listen now (3 min) | How a couple of GOP governors are making a point.
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 21
Share this post
Walking the Line on Immigration and Border Politics
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why Joe Biden Makes it Hard to Take Him Seriously
Talk on threats to democracy is cheap... when it's selective.
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 19
19
3
Share this post
Why Joe Biden Makes it Hard to Take Him Seriously
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Oops on That Whole “Stolen Election” Thing
GOP U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc presents a flip-flop for the ages.
John A. Daly
Sep 16
Share this post
Oops on That Whole “Stolen Election” Thing
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/16)
The FBI, Threats to Democracy, Inflation Politics, and more!
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 16
2
3
Share this post
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/16)
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Changes at CNN, the Biden Speech, and the Midterms
Watch now (28 min) | Episode 13 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernie Goldberg and John Daly
John A. Daly
and
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 14
4
4
Share this post
Changes at CNN, the Biden Speech, and the Midterms
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Joe Biden's Often Nasty, Divisive Speech -- and Why He Gave It
Biden and his team were trying to elevate the man they loathe.
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 12
3
1
Share this post
Joe Biden's Often Nasty, Divisive Speech -- and Why He Gave It
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Biden Jumps the "Ultra-MAGA" Shark
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
John A. Daly
Sep 9
1
Share this post
Biden Jumps the "Ultra-MAGA" Shark
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/9)
Donald Trump, Bernard Shaw, AOC, and more!
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 9
2
1
Share this post
Bernie’s Weekly Q&A (9/9)
www.bernardgoldberg.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2022 Bernard Goldberg
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Publish on Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts