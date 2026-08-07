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The Daly Weekly (8/7)
JD Vance, DOGE, the pardon power, and more!
10 hrs ago
•
John A. Daly
8
1
Bernie’s Time Machine: The Genius Sperm Bank
A look at manufacturing smart kids in the 90s.
Aug 6
•
Bernard Goldberg
6
4
Trump Is at a Crossroads on Iran
Significant mistakes were made at the beginning of the Iran War. Now Trump is left with few good options and a big decision to make.
Aug 4
•
Bernard Goldberg
9
8
1
2:39
Donald Trump's Really Bad Idea
One that might give a lot of power to the hard left.
Aug 3
•
Bernard Goldberg
16
7
2
July 2026
The Daly Weekly (7/31)
Anthony Fauci, Laura Ingraham, Zohran Mamdani, and more.
Jul 31
•
John A. Daly
12
2
1
Bernie’s Time Machine: The New Japan
A look at evolution of Japan in the late 1980s.
Jul 30
•
Bernard Goldberg
8
1
Daly: The Wrong Stage
Politics and funerals are a hard mix — sometimes more than others.
Jul 29
•
John A. Daly
17
5
2
Bernie's Back!
Bernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.
Jul 28
•
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
17
16
7
22:40
Two Big Questions: Who Will Trump Endorse in 2028? And Can AOC Really Win?
It'll take courage for GOP candidates to stand up to Trump — and for Dems to stand up to the DSA.
Jul 27
•
Bernard Goldberg
16
12
1
The Daly Weekly (7/24)
The Odyssey backlash, anti-Israel sentiment among young Americans, the Iran War, and more.
Jul 24
•
John A. Daly
9
10
3
Bernie’s Time Machine: The Boob Tube
Covering lowbrow syndicated television shows at the NATPE conference in 1989.
Jul 23
•
Bernard Goldberg
11
2
1
Van Jones vs. the DSA, Trump's Primetime Address, and More
A mix of topics.
Jul 22
•
John A. Daly
8
8
1
11:08
© 2026 Bernard Goldberg
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