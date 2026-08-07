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July 2026

The Daly Weekly (7/31)
Anthony Fauci, Laura Ingraham, Zohran Mamdani, and more.
  John A. Daly
Bernie’s Time Machine: The New Japan
A look at evolution of Japan in the late 1980s.
  Bernard Goldberg
Daly: The Wrong Stage
Politics and funerals are a hard mix — sometimes more than others.
  John A. Daly
Bernie's Back!
Bernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.
  Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
22:40
Two Big Questions: Who Will Trump Endorse in 2028? And Can AOC Really Win?
It'll take courage for GOP candidates to stand up to Trump — and for Dems to stand up to the DSA.
  Bernard Goldberg
The Daly Weekly (7/24)
The Odyssey backlash, anti-Israel sentiment among young Americans, the Iran War, and more.
  John A. Daly
Bernie’s Time Machine: The Boob Tube
Covering lowbrow syndicated television shows at the NATPE conference in 1989.
  Bernard Goldberg
Van Jones vs. the DSA, Trump's Primetime Address, and More
A mix of topics.
  John A. Daly
11:08
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