A Discussion with Bernie Goldberg, Sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists

Bernie talks about his career, journalism, and media bias.
Bernard Goldberg
Sep 25, 2024
Welcome to episode 67 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Today’s episode is a recently recorded interview with Bernie by Angela Anderson-Connolly from Emerson College. The two discuss Bernie’s career, the state of journalism, and media bias.

