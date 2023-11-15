Nov 15 • 3M

Academic Cowardice in the Face of Campus Bigotry

The conflict in the Middle East had revealed glaring double-standards from university heads.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the staggering double-standards we’ve seen from university presidents in response to anti-Israel and anti-Jew rhetoric on campuses.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.