Bernie Goldberg on the Presidential Debates, Trump's Hush-Money Trial, and Harrison Butker

Episode 58 of "The No BS Zone" with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.
John A. Daly
and
Bernard Goldberg
May 22, 2024
Welcome to episode 58 of The No BS Zone with Bernard Goldberg and John Daly.

Today, the two talk about the upcoming presidential debates, Donald Trump's hush-money trial, and Harrison Butker's college-graduation speech.

By the way, do you want to receive John Daly’s columns by email, like you do with Bernie’s? Just click here, and turn on notifications for “John Daly’s Commentary.”

