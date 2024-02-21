Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
Even Opinion Journalists Have to Be Fair
0:00
-4:20

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Even Opinion Journalists Have to Be Fair

The Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin exhibits what not to do.
Bernard Goldberg
Feb 21, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I (in an unrecognizable voice thanks to a cold) look at an example of unfairness in mainstream opinion-journalism.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for F…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Off the Cuff
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Bernard Goldberg
Recent Episodes
32:36
32:36
Bernie Goldberg on the Hur Report, Alejandro Mayorkas, and SCOTUS Taking On Colorado's 14A Decision!
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
3:05
Weighing the Third-Party Impact
  
Bernard Goldberg
34:23
34:23
"Donald Trump" Enters the No BS Zone (Special 50th Episode)
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
3:10
Republicans Double-Down on Trump
  
Bernard Goldberg
37:21
37:21
Bernie Goldberg on the Iowa Caucus, New Hampshire Primary, and More!
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg
3:14
Heart in Politics... Is it Such a Crazy Idea?
  
Bernard Goldberg
39:34
39:34
Bernie Goldberg with Predictions for 2024
  
John A. Daly
 and 
Bernard Goldberg