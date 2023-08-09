Aug 9 • 2M

Is Trump Really a Sure Loser?

The less faith voters have in Joe Biden, the better chance even Donald Trump stands of beating him.

Upgrade to listen

Appears in this episode

Bernard Goldberg
Audio commentary from Bernard Goldberg
Episode details
Comments

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at how Democrats hoping for Trump to win the GOP nomination may be playing with fire once again.

If you enjoy these audio commentaries (along with the weekly columns, No BS Zone episodes, and Q&A sessions), please share this page with your friends and family. And if you have a question for Friday’s Q&A,…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Bernard Goldberg's Commentary to listen to this episode and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.