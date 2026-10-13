In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel obsession.
Mamdani’s Anti-Israel Obsession
New York City’s mayor apparently can’t help himself.
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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