Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Mamdani’s Anti-Israel Obsession
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Mamdani’s Anti-Israel Obsession

New York City’s mayor apparently can’t help himself.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at Zohran Mamdani’s anti-Israel obsession.

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