From Versailles to Mar-a-Lago

Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneFrom Versailles to Mar-a-Lago0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:16-2:16Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's CommentarySubscribe to listenFrom Versailles to Mar-a-LagoThe queen (or king) of indifference. Bernard GoldbergNov 10, 2026∙ Paid510ShareIn today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a deficit of empathy that fueled the Democrats’ midterm gains. ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergRecent EpisodesMidterm MassacreNov 4 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Short Shelf-Life of a Protest VoteOct 27 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Pro-Putin PostureOct 20 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyMamdani’s Anti-Israel ObsessionOct 13 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Midterm MessOct 6 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Genocide’ TwaddleSep 29 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Press BanSep 22 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly