Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
From Versailles to Mar-a-Lago
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From Versailles to Mar-a-Lago

The queen (or king) of indifference.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at a deficit of empathy that fueled the Democrats’ midterm gains.

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