Trump’s Pro-Putin Posture

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/22Trump’s Pro-Putin PosturePlus: The midterm elections.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyOct 20, 202622ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 118 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly talk about the midterm elections and Trump’s controversial moves on Russia/Ukraine. Show Notes: Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesMamdani’s Anti-Israel ObsessionOct 13 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Midterm MessOct 6 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Genocide’ TwaddleSep 29 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Press BanSep 22 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Me’ OffensiveSep 15 • Bernard GoldbergOnce the Dems Regain Power...Sep 8 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyIs There Anyone Else We’d Collectively Mourn Like Dolly Parton?Sep 1 • Bernard Goldberg