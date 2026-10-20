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Trump’s Pro-Putin Posture

Plus: The midterm elections.
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John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly

Welcome to episode 118 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly talk about the midterm elections and Trump’s controversial moves on Russia/Ukraine.

Show Notes:

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