Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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Midterm Massacre

A massive voter repudiation of President Trump.
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John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly

Welcome to episode 119 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the huge Democratic gains in the midterm elections, and what led to them.

Show Notes:

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