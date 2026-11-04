Midterm Massacre

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/16192Midterm MassacreA massive voter repudiation of President Trump.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyNov 04, 202616192ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 119 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the huge Democratic gains in the midterm elections, and what led to them.Show Notes: Bernie’s post-election columnSubscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesThe Short Shelf-Life of a Protest VoteOct 27 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Pro-Putin PostureOct 20 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyMamdani’s Anti-Israel ObsessionOct 13 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Midterm MessOct 6 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Genocide’ TwaddleSep 29 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Press BanSep 22 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Me’ OffensiveSep 15 • Bernard Goldberg