Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
The Short Shelf-Life of a Protest Vote
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The Short Shelf-Life of a Protest Vote

The Democrats will get some power back after the midterms. How they use it will be key.
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Bernard Goldberg
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In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at how the results of the midterms will factor into the future of the Democratic party.

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