The Short Shelf-Life of a Protest Vote

Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneThe Short Shelf-Life of a Protest Vote0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:04-2:04Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Bernard Goldberg's CommentarySubscribe to listenThe Short Shelf-Life of a Protest VoteThe Democrats will get some power back after the midterms. How they use it will be key. Bernard GoldbergOct 27, 2026∙ Paid11ShareIn today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at how the results of the midterms will factor into the future of the Democratic party. ShareContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Bernard Goldberg.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.Bernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergRecent EpisodesTrump’s Pro-Putin PostureOct 20 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyMamdani’s Anti-Israel ObsessionOct 13 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Midterm MessOct 6 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Genocide’ TwaddleSep 29 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Press BanSep 22 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Me’ OffensiveSep 15 • Bernard GoldbergOnce the Dems Regain Power...Sep 8 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly