Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/1291The Next Two YearsA discussion on what the final two years of the Trump administration may look like.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyNov 17, 20261291ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 120 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone. On today’s episode, Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss what the Democrats will do in the next Congress, the future of MAGA, the Nvidia scandal, and Stephen Miller. Show Notes: Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesFrom Versailles to Mar-a-LagoNov 10 • Bernard GoldbergMidterm MassacreNov 4 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe Short Shelf-Life of a Protest VoteOct 27 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Pro-Putin PostureOct 20 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyMamdani’s Anti-Israel ObsessionOct 13 • Bernard GoldbergTrump’s Midterm MessOct 6 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyThe ‘Genocide’ TwaddleSep 29 • Bernard Goldberg