In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the recent dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and what it says about President Trump (and working in his administration).
Sometimes It’s Just Not Enough
Sycophancy and the "right look" can get you a top-level position in the Trump administration, but it doesn't mean you'll get to keep it.
Apr 07, 2026
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Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.
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