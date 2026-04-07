Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary
Bernie Goldberg's No BS Zone
Sometimes It’s Just Not Enough
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Sometimes It’s Just Not Enough

Sycophancy and the "right look" can get you a top-level position in the Trump administration, but it doesn't mean you'll get to keep it.
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Bernard Goldberg
Apr 07, 2026
∙ Paid

In today’s “Off the Cuff” audio commentary, I look at the recent dismissal of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and what it says about President Trump (and working in his administration).

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