Bari Weiss and CBS News, the Department of War, and More

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptBari Weiss and CBS News, the Department of War, and MoreBernie and John discuss Bari Weiss's possible future at CBS News, the "Department of War," the rejection of expertise, and more!Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalySep 08, 2025ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 90 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Bari Weiss's possible future at CBS News, the "Department of War," the rejection of expertise, and more.Show Notes:Bernie’s mentioned column the Trump “death” rumor.Upgrade to a paid subscription.Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube Channel!Give the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscription. SubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesPutin Continues to Humiliate TrumpSep 3 • Bernard GoldbergThe Bolton Raid, Ukraine, Cracker Barrel, and MoreAug 26 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyDay-to-Day Uncertainty on Trump and UkraineAug 20 • Bernard GoldbergTrump/Putin in Alaska, Gerrymandering, Political Retribution, and MoreAug 13 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyAdopting Terrorists' PropagandaAug 5 • Bernard GoldbergThe Cincinnati Brawl, Epstein Excess, and CBS News Taking on Bias?Jul 29 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyTucker Carlson's 'Blame the Jews' CrusadeJul 22 • Bernard Goldberg