Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Bari Weiss and CBS News, the Department of War, and More

Bernie and John discuss Bari Weiss's possible future at CBS News, the "Department of War," the rejection of expertise, and more!
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg
and
John A. Daly
Sep 08, 2025
Share
Transcript

Welcome to episode 90 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss Bari Weiss's possible future at CBS News, the "Department of War," the rejection of expertise, and more.

Show Notes:

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bernard Goldberg
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture