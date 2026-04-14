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Bernard Goldberg's Commentary

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The Dems' 'TACO' Antics and Trump's Jesus Meme Controversy

Bernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.
Bernard Goldberg's avatar
John A. Daly's avatar
Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly
Apr 14, 2026

Welcome to episode 105 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.

Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the Democrats’ “TACO” pattern, the implications of a third Trump impeachment, and the president’s show of disrespect for the Christian faith.

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