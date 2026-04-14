The Dems' 'TACO' Antics and Trump's Jesus Meme Controversy

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/TranscriptThe Dems' 'TACO' Antics and Trump's Jesus Meme ControversyBernie and John discuss the latest happenings in politics and the media.Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyApr 14, 2026ShareTranscriptWelcome to episode 105 of Bernie Goldberg’s No BS Zone.Bernie Goldberg and John Daly discuss the Democrats’ “TACO” pattern, the implications of a third Trump impeachment, and the president’s show of disrespect for the Christian faith. Show Notes:Subscribe to Bernie’s YouTube ChannelGive the gift of a BernardGoldberg.com paid subscriptionSubscribeShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBernie Goldberg's No BS ZoneLongtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.Longtime, award-winning journalist Bernie Goldberg analyzes politics, the media, and American culture with co-host John A. Daly.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppApple PodcastsSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBernard GoldbergJohn A. DalyRecent EpisodesSometimes It’s Just Not EnoughApr 7 • Bernard GoldbergVoters Continue to Abandon the Parties; Why That’s Especially Bad for TrumpMar 31 • Bernard GoldbergMedia Bias on Iran, Brendan Carr, and Trump's Mueller RemarkMar 24 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyA Bipartisan Call for Supporting the Iran WarMar 17 • Bernard GoldbergIran, Ukraine, the Midterms, Kristi Noem, and More! Mar 10 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. DalyProgressive Protesters Finally Speak Up About IranMar 3 • Bernard GoldbergThe State of the Union, Iran, and Trump vs. SCOTUSFeb 25 • Bernard Goldberg and John A. Daly